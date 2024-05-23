5 things to know about Memorial Day, including its evolution and controversies

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Memorial Day is supposed to be about mourning the nation’s fallen service members. But it’s come to anchor the unofficial start of summer and retail discounts. The first national observance was shortly after the American Civil War and was then called Decoration Day. Veterans decorated war graves with flowers. But even in the 19th Century, grave ceremonies were often followed by picnics and other leisure activities. The holiday would evolve with the arrival of baseball, the five-day work week and summer vacation. In the mid-20th century, a small number of businesses began to open. Sales and traveling are now commonplace.

