Using AI, Mastercard expects to find compromised cards quicker, before they get used by criminals

NEW YORK (AP) — Mastercard says it expects to be able to discover that your credit or debit card number has been compromised well before it ends up in the hands of a cybercriminal. In its latest software update rolling out this week, Mastercard is integrating artificial intelligence into its fraud-prediction technology. It said Wednesday that it expects the system will be able to see patterns in stolen cards faster and allow banks to replace them before they are used by criminals.

