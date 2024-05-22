TNT will begin airing College Football Playoff games through sublicense with ESPN

TNT Sports will begin airing College Football Playoff games this upcoming season through a sublicense with ESPN. The five-year agreement gives TNT two first-round games the first two years. Beginning in 2026, it expands to two first-round and two quarterfinals. ESPN’s $7.8 billion deal with the College Football Playoff, which was announced in March, allowed it to sublicense games to other networks.

