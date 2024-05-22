Spain, Norway and Ireland will recognize a Palestinian state

By Sophie Jeong, Zahid Mahmood, Al Goodman and Niamh Kennedy, CNN

(CNN) — Spain, Norway and Ireland have announced plans to formally recognize a Palestinian state, in a move that is likely to bolster the global Palestinian cause but strain relations with Israel.

Palestinian statehood has been recognized by more than 130 out of 193 member states of the United Nations, according to the Palestine Liberation Organization.

“Today, Ireland, Norway and Spain are announcing that we recognize the state of Palestine. Each of us will now undertake whatever national steps are necessary to give effect to that decision,” Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris told a news conference in Dublin on Wednesday.

The recognition will come into force in all three countries on May 28, Irish foreign minister Micheál Martin said.

The landmark decision by three key European players sparked swift condemnation from Israel, with a senior lawmaker ordering the immediate recall of Israeli ambassadors to Ireland and Norway.

Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said the war in Gaza has “made it clear that achieving peace and stability must be predicted on resolving the Palestinian question.”

“In the midst of a war, with tens of thousands killed and injured, we must keep alive the only alternative that offers a political solution for Israelis and Palestinians alike: Two states, living side by side, in peace and security,” Støre said.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said: “We will recognize the state of Palestine for peace, coherence and justice.”

“This recognition is not against the people of Israel and certainly not against the Jews,” he said. “It’s not in favor of Hamas. It’s in favor of co-existence.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said his country “will not hold back against those who undermine its sovereignty and endanger its security.”

“Ireland and Norway intend to send a message to the Palestinians and the whole world today: Terrorism pays. After the terrorist organization Hamas carried out the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, after it committed the most horrific sex crimes the world has seen, these countries chose to give a reward to Hamas and Iran and recognize a Palestinian state,” added Katz, in a statement released by the ministry.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.