Pizza shop hit by burglars offers free pizza as reward in hope of finding suspects

STOCKTON, California (KCRA) — A pizza shop in Stockton hit by burglars is offering free pizza as a reward for anyone who helps find the suspects.

Surveillance video shows two men entering David’s Pizza on West Hammer Lane early Monday morning and taking off with their arcade change machine.

“They were in here for about two minutes,” said the owner’s daughter Alyssa Calder. “They knew what they were going for when they came in.”

Calder said this means a loss of over $600 for their business, plus the cost of damage repairs.

“We have a reward out for one pizza a month for two years,” Calder said.

She said the reward is for anyone who has information that can lead to an arrest.

Other businesses in the area are also dealing with similar burglaries.

Ramen 101 on Benjamin Holt Drive was also burglarized last Wednesday.

They shared a video with KCRA 3 showing the moment a man broke their glass door and stole their cash register.

Stockton Police said that from January to April the department has received 667 reports of residential and business burglaries.

To address the issue, the police department offers a business watch program to work closely with business owners to keep them safe.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary at David’s Pizza can call (209) 477-2677.

