NYC vowed to reform its protest policing. A crackdown on a pro-Palestinian march is raising doubts

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is facing questions about his commitment to a suite of reforms required by a federal settlement aimed at changing how the NYPD polices protests. The backlash centered on the mayor’s comments this week praising the NYPD’s response to a pro-Palestinian demonstration. Civil rights attorneys say police actions — which included punching protesters and arresting them for marching in the street — violates the spirit of a legal settlement reached last year. A spokesperson for City Hall stressed that the city is still in the process of developing new training and procedures, and it is therefore complying with the agreement.

By JAKE OFFENHARTZ and CEDAR ATTANASIO Associated Press

