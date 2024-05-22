Nvidia to release earnings as AI demand continues unabated

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rival computer chip makers are racing to catch up but Nvidia still holds a leading edge in powering the artificial intelligence boom as it prepares to release its latest financial results Wednesday. Demand for generative AI products that can compose documents, make images and serve as increasingly lifelike personal assistants has fueled astronomical sales of Nvidia’s specialized AI chips over the past year. Tech giants Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft have all signaled they will need to spend more in coming months on the chips and data centers needed to train and operate their AI systems.

