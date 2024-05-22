Nikki Haley says she’s voting for Trump in November



CNN

By Eric Bradner and Alison Main, CNN

(CNN) — Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is supporting former President Donald Trump’s 2024 White House bid, she said Wednesday in her first public remarks since exiting the Republican presidential primary more than two months ago.

Haley said Trump “has not been perfect” on policies important to her, but President Joe Biden “has been a catastrophe.”

“So I will be voting for Trump,” said Haley, who served as US ambassador to the United Nations under the former president.

Haley’s remarks about the 2024 race followed a speech at the Hudson Institute in Washington, DC — where she now serves as the Walter P. Stern chair.

She thanked Republican primary voters who have continued to back her even after her departure from the race and urged the former president to reach out to those voters.

“Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me, and not assume that they’re just going to be with him. And I genuinely hope he does that,” Haley said.

This story and headline have been updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.