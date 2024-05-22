Nashville council rejects proposed sign for Morgan Wallen’s new bar, decrying his behavior
By JONATHAN MATTISE
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville councilmembers have rejected a plan to erect a glowing sign at Morgan Wallen’s new bar along a neon-lit strip of honky tonks in the city’s downtown. The council voted 33-0 on Tuesday against the idea. That came after members decried Wallen’s use of a racial slur publicized in 2021 and recent criminal charges accusing him of throwing a chair off a Nashville rooftop and nearly hitting two police officers. Plans for a sign to be put up over a public sidewalk required the approval of local authorities and normally isn’t a controversial process. The bar is set to open this weekend.