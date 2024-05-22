Lawmakers call for further inquiry into Virginia prison that had hypothermia hospitalizations

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Leading Virginia Democrats say recently uncovered hypothermia hospitalizations among inmates at a Virginia prison deserve further scrutiny. Lawmakers pledged this week to press Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration for answers and called for a newly created prisons watchdog to look into the findings of an Associated Press report. The report published Sunday found at least 13 hospitalizations for hypothermia over three years at the Marion Correctional Treatment Center. The AP also obtained records that showed medical providers expressing concern about temperatures. Youngkin’s administration called the AP’s findings “incredibly troubling.”

