Heading to Albania, UK’s Cameron marks progress in joint effort to stop illegal migration

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — British Foreign Secretary David Cameron hailed progress in a U.K.-Albania joint effort to cut illegal migration before heading to Tirana. Cameron said small boat arrivals from Albania to the U.K. fell by over 90% in 2023 as the two countries fought people smuggling gangs, and Britain has removed almost 6,000 Albanians. While in Albania, Cameron will discuss the need for greater collaboration across Europe on the challenge of migration, including organized crime, Western Balkan security, and both countries’ support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, according to a statement issued Wednesday.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.