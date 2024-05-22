Colorado the first state to move forward with attempt to regulate AI’s hidden role in American life

DENVER (AP) — State lawmakers first attempts at regulating discrimination from artificial intelligence have floundered in states across the country. The technology increasingly plays a hidden role in major decisions for millions of Americans, including in housing, hiring and even medical care. Only one of seven such bills has passed. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis hesitantly signed the bill late on Friday. Polis signed Colorado’s bill with reservations, saying in an statement he was wary of regulations dousing AI innovation. Those who study AI discrimination say the U.S. is already far behind in regulating the new technology.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

