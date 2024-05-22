China starts ‘punishment’ military drills around Taiwan days after island swears in new leader

By Nectar Gan, CNN

(CNN) — China has launched two days of military drills surrounding Taiwan in what it called “punishment” for “separatist acts,” days after the self-ruling island swore in a new democratically elected leader.

The exercises, which started early on Thursday and will encircle Taiwan, pose the first real test for Lai Ching-te on handling tenuous relations with China after he took office as Taiwan’s new president Monday.

China’s ruling Communist Party says the self-ruling democracy is part of its territory, despite never having controlled it, and has vowed to take the island, by force if necessary.

The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) said it launched joint military drills involving the army, navy, air force and rocket force in areas around Taiwan at 7.45 a.m. on Thursday.

The drills are being conducted in the Taiwan Strait – a narrow body of water separating the self-ruling island with mainland China – as well as north, south and east of Taiwan. They are also taking place in areas around Taiwan’s outlying islands of Kinmen, Matsu, Wuqiu and Dongyin, located just off China’s southeastern coast, the command said in a statement.

Naval Colonel Li Xi, spokesperson for the command, called the exercises “a strong punishment for the separatist acts of Taiwan independence forces and a serious warning against interference and provocation by external forces.”

Lai, who started an unprecedented third consecutive term in power for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), is detested by Beijing as a “dangerous separatist” for championing Taiwan’s sovereignty and distinct identity.

Beijing has denounced Lai’s inauguration speech, during which he called on China to cease its intimidation of Taiwan, and called Lai “disgraceful.”

In a statement Thursday, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said it had dispatched sea, air and ground forces to respond to China’s drills. It expressed regret to “such irrational provocations and actions that undermine regional peace and stability.”

