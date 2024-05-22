Brazil’s flooded south sees first deaths from disease, as experts warn of coming surge in fatalities

SAO PAULO (AP) — Health officials in Brazil say the first two deaths from waterborne bacterial disease have been reported in the country’s south, where floodwaters are slowly receding. Meanwhile, health authorities warn additional fatalities are likely. Rio Grande do Sul state’s health secretariat confirmed the death of 67-year-old and a 33-year-old man due to leptospirosis. Local media reported a second death from the same infectious disease. State authorities said Wednesday the flooding killed at least 161 people, with 82 still missing. More than 600,000 people were forced from their homes, including tens of thousands who remain in shelters. Health experts had previously forecast a surge in infectious diseases including leptospirosis and hepatitis B.

