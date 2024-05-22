As NCAA moves toward $2.8 billion settlement, whether Colorado case is part of deal is uncertain
By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Sports Writer
The NCAA is moving toward a $2.8 billion settlement that could resolve three antitrust lawsuits, but whether a fourth is also part of the agreement remains uncertain. Attorneys in Fontenot v. the NCAA say they would like their case to stay where it is in Colorado and not be moved to a California court. The NCAA and five major college conferences asked a Colorado judge to combine the Fontenot case with another being heard in the Northern District of California. Meanwhile, the Big Ten became the latest conference to approve the proposed settlement of the House case.