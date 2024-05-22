5 things to know for May 22: Severe turbulence, Middle East, Tornadoes, Georgia elections, Space weapons



(CNN) — Nissan is postponing the production of some new electric vehicle models as EV sales in the US grow slower than many industry experts had expected. This comes as EV demand nationwide has been hampered by high sticker prices and a lack of charging infrastructure.

1. Severe turbulence

One person was killed and at least 71 others were injured on board a Singapore Airlines plane that encountered severe turbulence on a flight from London to Singapore. The flight carrying 229 people was cruising at 37,000 feet when flight tracking data shows the plane rapidly plunged before climbing several hundred feet, then repeated the dip and ascent, for about 90 seconds. Images from the aircraft afterward show the cabin in disarray, with papers, cups, and pitchers scattered on the floor and ceiling panels hanging loose. Meteorologists say the plane likely encountered rapidly developing thunderstorms over Myanmar when the extreme turbulence was reported.

2. Middle East

Norway, Spain and Ireland announced plans to formally recognize a Palestinian state, calling the move an “important step” toward “peace” in the region. “In the midst of a war, with tens of thousands killed and injured, we must keep alive the only alternative that offers a political solution for Israelis and Palestinians alike: Two states, living side by side, in peace and security,” Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said. The landmark decision by three key European players sparked swift condemnation from Israel, with a senior lawmaker ordering the immediate recall of Israeli ambassadors to Ireland and Norway. Meanwhile, in Iran, funeral ceremonies continue today for the late President Ebrahim Raisi after he died in a helicopter crash.

3. Tornadoes

Powerful tornadoes tracked across western Iowa on Tuesday, causing multiple fatalities and major damage in the small city of Greenfield — about 50 miles southwest of Des Moines. “There is basically nothing left,” Clel Baudler, a former Iowa state representative who lives near Greenfield, told CNN. Around 20 tornado reports were generated in Iowa in the last 24 hours — part of a parade of storms marching across the US that left nearly 200,000 homes and businesses in the dark as of Tuesday night. Even more outages are anticipated as the storm system rolls through a 1,500-mile expanse from Texas to western Vermont today.

4. Georgia elections

Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney who is prosecuting former President Donald Trump, is projected to win her election in Georgia. The 2020 election interference case in the state was sidetracked for months over whether Willis should be disqualified following revelations that she had a romantic relationship with her lead prosecutor, Nathan Wade. Also in Georgia, Judge Scott McAfee — who is overseeing the former president’s case — is projected to win his nonpartisan election for Fulton County Superior Court. McAfee has recently faced criticism from conservatives over his handling of the decision not to remove Willis from the prosecution when details of her romantic relationship with Wade emerged.

5. Space weapons

The US has assessed that Russia likely launched a counter space weapon last week that is close to, and capable of attacking, a US government satellite orbiting nearby. It is not the first time Russia has launched a counter space weapon, which is designed to incapacitate or destroy satellites. But the last time it did so was in 2022, US Ambassador Robert Wood said. The launch comes at a time when the US and its allies are increasingly concerned about Russia’s efforts to develop a nuclear space weapon. If deployed, such a weapon could potentially cripple a vast swath of the commercial and government satellites that the world below depends on to make cell phone calls, pay bills, and surf the internet.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Ultra-luxury desert community is selling plots for up to $50 million

Families are spending millions to snag a piece of land in this desert community south of Dubai. See what a membership will get you.

Microsoft thinks it has found a way to make PCs relevant again

Microsoft executives have a positive Outlook for future PC sales, thanks to the help of artificial intelligence.

A 91-year-old returned to the spot where he first entered America

A new Texas landmark honors those who endured the “braceros” program, which brought millions of farm workers from Mexico to the US. One man described what it was like to return to the site 70 years later.

New NFL initiative aims to help minority businesses get contracts

The National Football League will launch a program aimed at increasing the number of minority- and women-owned businesses that work with the league.

Peloton pauses the use of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ music on its platform

Peloton has paused using music by Sean “Diddy” Combs on its workout class platform as he faces accusations of sexual misconduct and illegal activity.

TODAY’S NUMBER

5

That’s how many Americans are being detained in Turks and Caicos for allegedly bringing ammunition into the British Overseas Territory. US lawmakers say the travelers carried “one or two” stray bullets in their luggage “inadvertently” but now face up to a dozen years in prison.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“With the stroke of a pen, he has chosen to insert the will of politicians into healthcare decisions.”

— Jace Woodrum, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina, issuing a statement Tuesday after South Carolina’s Republican governor signed a ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors. The legislation, which takes effect immediately, bars physicians in the state from providing certain care to transgender youth, including hormone treatments, puberty blockers and surgeries.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Billionaire stuns grads with $1,000 gift

Billionaire Rob Hale surprised graduates at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth with $1,000 cash envelopes! Watch the video here.

