4 die in 24 hours from fentanyl poisoning in Stanislaus County, officials say

By DeNeeka Hill

MODESTO, California (KCRA) — Modesto police are sounding the alarm after four overdose deaths in 24 hours from fentanyl poisoning in Stanislaus County.

They are urging the public not to do drugs. For those who do use them, police urge them to not do so alone, to have those drugs tested, and to keep the overdose reversal drug Narcan available.

Stanislaus County Deputy District Attorney Patrick Hogan told KCRA 3 that when these many people die in a short amount of time it is considered a crisis.

“Everyone began to put out alerts that this was something was changing in terms of the environment for drug users. And we wanted to make sure that people were warned that potentially there may be an especially bad batch of drugs out there or an especially potent batch of fentanyl,” he said. “We’re not sure what’s going on yet, but the last 24 hours have been especially tragic for us.”

The Stanislaus County website has a list of resources to help with addiction, crisis or recovery services.

