Vermont governor vetoes bill to restrict pesticide that is toxic to bees, saying it’s anti-farmer

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s governor has vetoed a bill to severely restrict a type of pesticide that’s toxic to bees and other pollinators. Republican Gov. Phil Scott says the legislation “is more anti-farmer than it is pro-pollinator.” The bill would have banned uses of a type of neurotoxins know as neonics. It also would’ve badded selling or distributing soybean and cereal grain seeds that are coated in the substance. Scott wrote in his veto message that the legislation would put Vermont farmers at a significant disadvantage. The Democrat-controlled Vermont legislature may consider overriding the governor’s veto next month.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.