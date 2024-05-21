US Open champ Coco Gauff calls on young Americans to get out and vote. ‘Use the power that we have’

ROME (AP) — She’s the U.S. Open champion. The highest paid female athlete in the world. And a frustrated Floridian. American tennis player Coco Gauff has never been afraid to use her voice. Not when she delivered an impromptu speech at a Black Lives Matter rally at the age of 16. And not now at age 20 when she’s preparing to vote for the first time in a U.S. presidential election later this year. Gauff addresses the current political climate in her home state during an interview with The Associated Press. She says it’s “a crazy time to be a Floridian, especially a Black one at that.”

