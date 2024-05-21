Unauthorized ‘parking lot party’ turns deadly; what businesses can do

By TW Starr

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Two young women were shot, one of them killed, early Monday morning in what some are calling a “parking lot party.”

The shooting happened behind the Whataburger on Bert Kouns in Shreveport. The women who were shot were just 18 and 19 years old. The 18-year-old died.

KTBS confirmed a male is in custody, but the City Jail bookings as of late Monday afternoon did not list the name of anyone arrested on a homicide charge.

This is not the first time one of these so-called parties turned deadly. Shreveport police are asking business owners to register their properties with them and get a trespassing sign that police can use as a means to shut down these gatherings.

“What this sign does is it allows our SPD officers to take action on behalf of the business without having to have a complainant everyday. Meaning the business doesn’t necessarily have to call in and complain because they may not be aware of the problem going on at 3 o’clock in the morning if their business is closed. If this sign is present our officers have a legal right to take action at that point,” said Shreveport police Cpl. Chris Bordelon.

Police also told KTBS that as soon as they shut one down, another pops up somewhere else.

Any business owners who want to register their business and get a sign can contact the Shreveport Police Department.

