Trump lawyers and prosecutors spar over evidence in classified documents case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump have asked the judge overseeing the classified documents case against him to block prosecutors from using as evidence the boxes of records that FBI agents seized during a search of the former president’s Florida property nearly two years ago. That’s according to a motion unsealed Tuesday. The defense lawyers asserted in the motion that the August 2022 search of Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida was unconstitutional and “illegal” and the FBI affidavit filed in justification of it was tainted by misrepresentations. Prosecutors with special counsel Jack Smith’s office rejected each of those accusations.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.