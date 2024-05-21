Trump lawyers and prosecutors spar over evidence in classified documents case
By ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump have asked the judge overseeing the classified documents case against him to block prosecutors from using as evidence the boxes of records that FBI agents seized during a search of the former president’s Florida property nearly two years ago. That’s according to a motion unsealed Tuesday. The defense lawyers asserted in the motion that the August 2022 search of Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida was unconstitutional and “illegal” and the FBI affidavit filed in justification of it was tainted by misrepresentations. Prosecutors with special counsel Jack Smith’s office rejected each of those accusations.