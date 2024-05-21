‘Top two’ primary election measure makes South Dakota’s November ballot

Voters in South Dakota this fall will decide whether to replace their partisan primary election system with contests that are open to all, regardless of party affiliation. This proposed “top two” primary system would send the top two vote-getters to face each other in a general election. The South Dakota Open Primaries group announced Tuesday that its ballot initiative has been certified for this November election. Supporters say it will ensure fairness. But the state Republican Party chairman is opposed, saying it won’t help the GOP. Republicans control the Legislature and hold every statewide elected office as well as South Dakota’s congressional seats. Democrats last won statewide elections in 2008.

