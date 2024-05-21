Rangers recover the body of a Japanese climber who died on North America’s tallest peak

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Rangers have recovered the body of a Japanese man who died after an apparent fall while climbing North America’s tallest peak. Denali National Park and Preserve identified the climber as T. Hagiwara, from Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan. His body was recovered Monday evening from Denali. Rangers had found the body Monday, a day after they were contacted by family who had not heard from Hagiwara in several days. He was climbing alone. The park says the fall was believed to have happened last Thursday.

