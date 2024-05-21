Police break up pro-Palestinian camp at the University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Police have broken up a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Michigan less than a week after demonstrators showed up at the home of a school official and placed fake body bags on her lawn. Video posted online by Detroit-area TV stations Tuesday showed police moving people from the camp and at times using an apparent irritant to disperse them. Protesters have demanded that the school’s endowment stop investing in companies with ties to Israel. The university insists it has no direct investments. Drexel University in Philadelphia threatened Monday to clear an encampment with the campus on lockdown as police kept watch over the demonstration.

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER and ED WHITE Associated Press

