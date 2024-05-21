Petrochemical company fined more than $30 million for 2019 explosions near Houston

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — A Texas petrochemical company has pleaded guilty to a violation of the Clean Air Act and agreed to pay more than $30 million in connection with two explosions that injured workers and caused the evacuation of thousands. The U.S. Justice Department announced the plea on Tuesday. Two explosions at a TPC Group plant in the coastal city of Port Neches the day before Thanksgiving 2019 prompted the evacuation of more than 50,000 people from the area. The DOJ says the explosions also caused more than $130 million in offsite property damage and other impacts to human health and the environment.

