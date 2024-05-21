London judge rejects Prince Harry’s bid to add allegations against Rupert Murdoch in tabloid lawsuit
By BRIAN MELLEY
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — A London judge says Prince Harry can’t expand his privacy lawsuit against The Sun tabloid’s publisher to include allegations that Rupert Murdoch and some other executives were part of an effort to conceal and destroy evidence of unlawful information gathering. Judge Timothy Fancourt said Tuesday in the High Court that allegations that Murdoch “turned a blind eye” to wrongdoing added nothing meaningful to claims against News Group Newspapers. The mixed ruling allowed the Duke of Sussex to add some other new allegations to the lawsuit in his ongoing battles against British tabloids. News Group says it welcomes the decision.