Skip to Content
News

Human remains discovered at Patty Jewett Golf Course in Colorado Springs

KRDO
By
today at 3:54 PM
Published 4:05 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Human remains were discovered Tuesday at the Patty Jewett Golf Course in Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a call for suspicious circumstances came in around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. The El Paso County Coroner responded later and confirmed what was found were human remains.

A section of the golf course was closed for the investigation but the course will resume normal operations on Wednesday.

CSPD said it could take weeks before the coroner can identify the age, identity, and potential cause of death of the deceased.

No further information is available at this time.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content