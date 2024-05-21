Human remains discovered at Patty Jewett Golf Course in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Human remains were discovered Tuesday at the Patty Jewett Golf Course in Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a call for suspicious circumstances came in around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. The El Paso County Coroner responded later and confirmed what was found were human remains.

A section of the golf course was closed for the investigation but the course will resume normal operations on Wednesday.

CSPD said it could take weeks before the coroner can identify the age, identity, and potential cause of death of the deceased.

No further information is available at this time.