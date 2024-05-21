Skip to Content
Healthy Colorado: Bird Flu

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Officials are sounding the alarm over a rise in bird flu across the country.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 90 million poultry are being affected by the disease as of last week. At least nine states, including Colorado, have reported an outbreak among cattle.

In the video above, KRDO 13 medical expert, Dr. Neha Sharma answers questions and provides additional information about the spread of bird flu and the potential impacts it can have.

