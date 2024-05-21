Head of FEMA tours deadly storm damage in Houston area as more residents get power back

HOUSTON (AP) — The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency has toured the Houston area to assess the damage from last week’s deadly storms. Local officials are reassuring residents still without power that their lights will be back on and they can soon begin rebuilding their lives. CenterPoint Energy says it expects to restore power to more than 90% of customers in the Houston area by Wednesday. FEMA has approved small business loans and federal disaster assistance to help southeast Texas residents impacted by last week’s storms and flooding from late April and early May. FEMA says more than 48,000 people affected by both weather events have already applied for assistance.

