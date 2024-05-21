Fred Roos, ‘Godfather Part II’ producer and longtime Coppola collaborator, dies at 89

Fred Roos, the Oscar-winning producer of “The Godfather Part II” who helped launch the careers of numerous superstars from Jack Nicholson to Tom Cruise, has died. He was 89. His representative says Roos died at his home in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday, just days after his and Francis Ford Coppola’s latest film “Megalopolis” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Roos and Coppola worked together for over 50 years starting with “The Godfather” and including best picture nominees “The Conversation” and “Apocalypse Now.” The stories about his impact on some of the biggest films of all time, including “Star Wars,” are the stuff of Hollywood legend.

