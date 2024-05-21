Father says the 10-year-old child swept into a storm drain in Tennessee after severe storms has died

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A 10-year-old Tennessee boy who was swept into a storm drain after severe weather two weeks ago has died. James Sullivan posted on social media on Monday that his son Asher’s organs were donated to four other people “so he will live on in them.” Asher had been playing in the streets as the adults cleaned up storm debris on May 8 when he was somehow swept into the drain. Medics were able to reestablish a heartbeat, but the child’s brain was irreparably damaged. Sullivan, who is the director of the Rutherford County School District, had asked for prayers for a miracle, and thousands of people responded to and shared his posts.

