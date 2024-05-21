EU reprimands Kosovo’s move to close Serb bank branches over the use of the dinar currency

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The European Union has reprimanded Kosovo over the unilateral closure of six branches of a Serbia-licensed bank. The EU said Tuesday that the move would negatively impact the life of the ethnic Serb minority living in northern Kosovo and damage Kosovo-Serbia normalization talks. Kosovo police closed the branches of the Postal Saving Bank on Monday in line with the decision to ban the use of the Serbian dinar currency in the country. The government is requiring areas dominated by the ethnic Serb minority in Kosovo to adopt the euro currency which is used in the rest of the country and abolished the use of the Serbian dinar.

