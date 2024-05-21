DOJ adds Oklahoma to the list of states it’s suing to block their immigration laws

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Oklahoma over a new state law that seeks to impose criminal penalties on those living in the state illegally. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in federal court in Oklahoma City. It names Gov. Kevin Stitt and state Attorney General Gentner Drummond as defendants. Oklahoma is among several GOP-led states jockeying to push deeper into immigration enforcement. Similar laws in Texas and Iowa already are facing legal challenges, and other GOP-led states have passed measures seeking to crack down on migrants. Oklahoma’s law would impose penalties of up to two years in state prison. It is set to take effect July 1.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.