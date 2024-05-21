Democrats propose ban on officials receiving payments from foreign governments after Trump probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have introduced legislation that would prohibit U.S. officials from accepting money, payments or gifts from foreign governments without congressional consent. It is their response to a yearslong probe into former President Donald Trump’s overseas business dealings. The proposal led by Rep. Jamie Raskin and Sen. Richard Blumenthal would enforce the Constitution’s ban on emoluments, which prohibits the president from accepting foreign gifts and money without Congress’ permission. Democrats say Trump brazenly ignored the clause as president as foreign government officials flocked to his hotels and properties. The legislation is unlikely to advance in Congress, particularly in the House, which Republicans control.

