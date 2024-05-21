Child human trafficking suspect arrested in Fond du Lac, investigation underway

By Web staff

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — An investigation is underway after the arrest of a man accused of child human trafficking.

Deputies with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home in the town of Oakfield for a sexual assault complaint after officials say a caller reported a 12-year-old girl showed up at his door seeking help.

According to the sheriff’s office, the child had fled from a vehicle in the area after a man bound and blindfolded her and was attempting to assault her. They say she was able to fight back and ran to the house for help.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at a residence on Marquette Street in the city of Fond du Lac Monday evening and took the suspect, a 30 or 31-year-old Nicaraguan man, into custody. The sheriff’s office says the man illegally entered the US in October of 2021 and his legal identity has not yet been determined.

Officials say the investigation involves numerous serious potential crimes, including sexual assault of a child, false imprisonment, child human trafficking, failure to protect a child, and more.

They say the suspect allegedly paid the victim’s mother, who he knew, in exchange for spending time alone with the victim. The mother has also been arrested for numerous crimes and is in custody at the Fond du Lac County jail.

The sheriff’s office says the victim and her siblings have all been safely taken into protective custody.

