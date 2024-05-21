At least 40 villagers shot dead in latest violence in Nigeria’s conflict-hit north

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian authorities say Armed men attacked remote villages in northcentral Nigeria, killing at least a dozen villagers during a late-night raid. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack which follows a similar pattern to yearslong violence in the region blamed on the fight for control over water and land between nomadic herders and rural farmers. These raids have so far killed hundreds in the region. A local paper cited witnesses as saying at least 40 people were killed in Plateau’s Wase district on Monday night. However, government officials told The Associated Press only 12 casualties have so far been confirmed. Arrests following such attacks are rare.

