All that ‘checkout charity’ adds up. Domino’s plans $174 million from it for St. Jude hospital

The world’s top-selling pizza chain is betting big on the generosity of its customers. And they are not alone. Domino’s recently pledged $174 million over the next ten years to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, expecting the funds to come from its longstanding roundup campaign that invites customers to donate the difference between their purchase total and the next-highest dollar amount. Domino’s is the latest and largest example of philanthropic allies new and old finding success through “checkout charity.” The fundraising tool raked in 24% more money in 2022 than 2020 among the highest making programs, for a total of $749 million, according to the professional association Engage for Good.

