Adult children of Idaho man charged with killing their mom and two others testify in his defense

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The adult children of an Idaho man accused of killing their mother and his girlfriend’s two young kids testified in his defense this week. Emma Murray and Garth Daybell both told jurors on Monday their mother’s health was declining before she died. Chad Daybell is charged with three counts of murder, conspiracy and insurance fraud in connection with the deaths of Tammy Daybell, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. Jurors in the complicated case have already heard dozens of witnesses for the prosecution. Daybell’s defense attorney, John Prior, began presenting Daybell’s side of the case this week.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.