BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A falling tree has killed a woman in Serbia in a heavy storm that also caused power cuts and pummeled towns with hail. Interior Minister Ivica Dacic has urged caution during extreme weather conditions, which experts say is partly caused by climate change. In neighboring Croatia, strong winds and rain felled trees in some areas.

