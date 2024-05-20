Woman finds body of motorcyclist killed in Detroit crash during walk

By Sara Powers

DETROIT (WWJ) — A woman discovered the body of a motorcyclist who was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Farmington Hills early Monday morning while she was walking in the area, police said.

At 5:50 a.m., the woman called 911 to report that she saw a crashed motorcycle near the baseball fields at Founders Sports Park, near Eight Mile and Metroview roads.

She told police that she found the motorcyclist, who appeared to be dead, near the crash site.

Farmington Hills officers, firefighters and paramedics arrived and confirmed the driver, identified as a Farmington Hills man in his 30s, had died in the crash.

Police say the man was not wearing a helmet. In addition, police say they are unsure if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Eight Mile was closed due to the incident but was reopened at around 10 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Farmington Hills police at 248-871-2610.

