Wolves reach conference finals brimming with talent and tenacity in quest for first NBA championship

DENVER (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves advanced to the Western Conference finals for the first time in two decades Sunday night when they roared back from a 20-point deficit to defeat the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets 98-90. The Wolves trailed by 15 at halftime and by 20 early in the third period before they engineered the biggest Game 7 comeback in the play-by-play era in NBA history. The Wolves will face the Dallas Mavericks beginning Wednesday night in Minneapolis as they seek to reach the NBA Finals for the first time in their 35-year history.

