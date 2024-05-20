Washington, DC police officer shot in nation’s capital
By Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN
(CNN) — A police officer has been shot in Washington, DC, a spokesperson told CNN.
The Metropolitan Police Department police spokesperson, Paris Lewbel, did not provide details on the officer’s condition or whether a suspect has been identified.
The officer was shot in the area of 7th Street and Oneida Place in Northwest DC, police said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
