The unstoppable duo of Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos
By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer
CANNES, France (AP) — Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos’ collaboration has by now become so regular that it would be easy to take it for granted. Just a few months removed from the Oscar campaign for “Poor Things,” they’re back together at the Cannes Film Festival with “Kinds of Kindness,” their third feature together and fourth film, counting the 2022 short “Bleat.” Opposite as they may seem — one a 35-year-old star from Arizona, the other a 50-year-old arthouse filmmaker from Athens — they’ve rapidly formed one of the movies’ strongest director-actor partnerships, a collaboration based on a shared sense of absurdity and a willingness to go, full-tilt, to some very strange places.