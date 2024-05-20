Suspect in El Paso County shooting identified as victim’s father; considered armed and dangerous

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KROD) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) has identified a suspect in a shooting that occurred last Thursday, May 16, on the eastern edge of Colorado Springs and El Paso County.

According to the EPCSO, they responded to a reported shooting in the 6000 block of Chantilly Pl. around 10:30 a.m. on the morning of May 16. Multiple callers reported hearing multiple shots in the area.

When deputies arrived they found a male victim who was transported to a local hospital but is expected to be ok.

The EPCSO reported Monday that the suspect has been identified as 51-year-old Dan Medina, the father of the victim. Medina fled the area and has not been located.

Dan Medina is wanted for attempted murder and is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911. Do not approach Medina. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Medina, call the El Paso County Communications Center at (719)390-5555.