Senate report finds parts made with China’s forced labor in cars by BMW, Jaguar Land Rover and VW

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate inquiry has found BMW, Jaguar Land Rover and Volkswagen have bought parts made by a Chinese company sanctioned under a 2021 law for using forced labor. The automakers have responded to a Senate report released Monday by saying they’ve taken action to bring their cars into compliance with the law. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act bans the entry of products made with forced labor in Xinjiang, where the Uyghur Muslim ethnic group has been persecuted for its religious and cultural beliefs. Lawmakers demand the law be strictly enforced and criticize the automakers for not adequately scrutinizing their supply chains.

