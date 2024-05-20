Nuggets are fifth straight NBA champ to falter in quest to repeat but maintain high hopes for future

DENVER (AP) — Denver coach Michael Malone first broached the subject with his team in training camp, reminding them no NBA champion had won back-to-back titles since the Golden State Warriors did it in 2018. Instead of bucking that trend, the Nuggets became the fifth consecutive reigning champ to fail to make it past the second round of the playoffs. They lost Game 7 to the Minnesota Timberwolves 98-90 after building a 20-point lead. Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic did most of the heavy lifting for the Nuggets but they got very little help from their teammates during Denver’s second-half collapse.

