Ireland’s top diplomat concerned over slow pace of justice in peacekeeper’s killing in Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Ireland’s top diplomat has expressed concerns about the slow progress of criminal proceedings against several Lebanese men charged with the killing of an Irish peacekeeper in Lebanon. Irish Foreign Minister and Defense Minister Micheál Martin told journalists during a visit to Lebanon on Monday that Ireland is “very, very concerned” about the case. Last June, Lebanon’s military tribunal in June charged four men with the killing of Pvt. Seán Rooney, 24, of Newtown Cunningham, Ireland, following a half-year probe. Rooney was killed on Dec. 14, 2022.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.