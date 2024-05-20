Hunter Biden presses for delay in federal gun trial set to begin next month

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden is pressing for a delay in his federal gun case, asking an appeals court to pause the Delaware trial set to begin next month. Defense attorneys for the president’s son argued Monday there isn’t an urgent need to start the trial on June 3, shortly before the scheduled start of another trial on tax charges in California. His lawyers are filing fresh appeals in front of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a bid to have the case tossed out. Hunter Biden is accused of lying about his drug use to buy a gun in 2018. His lawyers have said he did not break the law.

