EPA says it will step up cyber regulation of water systems amid increase in cyberattacks

(CNN) — The US Environmental Protection Agency is stepping up inspections of water facilities that may be vulnerable to cyberattacks, the agency said Monday, citing an increase “in frequency and severity” of cyberattacks on the nation’s water plants.

“EPA inspectors have identified alarming cybersecurity vulnerabilities at drinking water systems across the country and taken actions to address them,” the agency said in an enforcement alert.

The new alert from the EPA outlines basic cybersecurity measures that US water facilities need to take to comply with the Safe Drinking Water Act, a federal law the agency uses to regulate water plants’ safety and security practices. The EPA can fine facilities that are deemed noncompliant or, in more serious cases, can pursue criminal charges.

More than 70% of water systems the EPA has inspected since September violate “basic” requirements of the Safe Drinking Water Act, according to the agency.

A spate of cybercriminal and state-backed hacks against US water facilities in the last six months has alarmed senior US officials because of the ease with which the hackers accessed sensitive equipment at the facilities. A Russian-speaking hacking group claimed credit for a cyberattack in January that caused a tank at a Texas water facility to overflow.

“As EPA steps up inspections [of facilities], the Agency intends to use enforcement authorities to address problems quickly that it observes in the field such as failure to prepare adequate” emergency response plans, the EPA alert says.

