Biden’s political operation raises $51 million in April, a significant decline from March

By Fredreka Schouten, CNN

(CNN) — President Joe Biden’s political operation raised $51 million in April — a significant decline from its March fundraising.

Biden’s campaign and affiliated committee still ended the month with $192 million remaining in the bank, according to his aides — a war chest they touted as the highest cash-on-hand figure for any Democratic candidate in history.

By comparison, Donald Trump’s campaign announced earlier this month that he had raised $76.2 million for his campaign and allied committees in April, after the former president ramped up his joint fundraising operation with the Republican National Committee and headlined high-dollar fundraisers.

Trump has not yet released any cash-on-hand totals for April.

Biden’s political operation had announced raising more than $90 million in March, anchored by a high-profile fundraiser in New York that featured him appearing alongside former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

CNN’s David Wright contributed to this report.

